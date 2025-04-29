Left Menu

Resurgence of Romania's Radical Right: A Fascist Legacy Revived?

The Iron Guard, an antisemitic movement in 1930s Romania, resurfaces in modern politics as nationalist far-right figures gain popularity. Despite bans, symbols and associations persist, influencing the upcoming presidential election. Concerns grow over normalizing past toxic narratives amidst grassroots acceptance of conservative values, fueled by socio-political discontent.

29-04-2025
In a striking scene on Bucharest's outskirts, hundreds gathered around a tomb adorned with an Iron Guard flag—a symbol of Romania's harsh past that embodies a growing far-right sentiment.

The resurgence is linked to nationalist leaders' ability to channel conservative dissatisfaction amid socio-economic pressures, casting a shadow over the presidential polls.

This shift hints at a troubling revival of toxic narratives, including nostalgia for the Iron Guard and its wartime ideologies, as Romania grapples with the challenges of balancing its past with its present identity.

