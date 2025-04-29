In a striking scene on Bucharest's outskirts, hundreds gathered around a tomb adorned with an Iron Guard flag—a symbol of Romania's harsh past that embodies a growing far-right sentiment.

The resurgence is linked to nationalist leaders' ability to channel conservative dissatisfaction amid socio-economic pressures, casting a shadow over the presidential polls.

This shift hints at a troubling revival of toxic narratives, including nostalgia for the Iron Guard and its wartime ideologies, as Romania grapples with the challenges of balancing its past with its present identity.

