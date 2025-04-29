Left Menu

Cuban Dissident's Parole Revoked Amid Legal Defiance

Cuba's top court revoked the parole of dissident Jose Daniel Ferrer, citing his failure to attend mandatory hearings. Ferrer, released under a Vatican-Biden deal, announced his noncompliance online. A prominent figure in Cuba's opposition, he founded the National Patriotic Union and claims his imprisonment was unjust.

On Tuesday, Cuba's top court announced the revocation of parole for prominent dissident Jose Daniel Ferrer, just three months after his release, which followed a Vatican-brokered agreement with the Biden administration.

Ferrer, missing two obligatory court appearances post-liberation, violated Cuban legal stipulations and his release conditions, explained Maricela Sosa from the Supreme Popular Tribunal. She further noted Ferrer's public declaration of his intended non-compliance on social media.

Ferrer, based in Santiago de Cuba, couldn't be reached for comment but continues to assert the injustice of his initial imprisonment. He established the National Patriotic Union in 2011, standing as one of the island's last prominent dissidents.

