Arab League Condemns Pahalgam Attack, Offers Solidarity to India

The League of Arab States has condemned the Pahalgam attack in Jammu and Kashmir. Secretary-General Ahmed Aboulgheit expressed solidarity with India, mourning the loss of 26 civilians, mostly tourists, in the attack. A message of condolence was sent to India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2025 20:39 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 20:39 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The League of Arab States has expressed strong condemnation of the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed 26 lives. Secretary-General Ahmed Aboulgheit conveyed solidarity with India during this time of mourning, offering condolences to victims' families and wishes for swift recovery for the injured.

A note of condolence was shared via a statement issued by the mission of the League of Arab States, marking international outrage at the deadly event. In direct communication to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, the League's message underscored the unprecedented grief and solidarity extended to India.

Global condemnation has been mounting, highlighting the attack's impact on international communities. The League emphasized its support for India, standing with the nation against terrorism and honoring the memory of those who lost their lives in the unexpected tragedy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

