Political Firestorm Erupts Over Pahalgam Terror Attack Response

The Congress party criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not attending an all-party meeting after the Pahalgam terror attack, which killed 26 people. BJP leaders retaliated, accusing the Congress of aligning with Pakistan and inciting divisive politics, as political tensions flare over India’s security response.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-04-2025 21:55 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 21:55 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Jairam Ramesh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The aftermath of the devastating terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on April 22, which claimed 26 lives, has plunged India's political landscape into a storm of accusations and counterclaims. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's absence from an all-party meeting convened to address the incident has been seized upon by the Congress party, which, via a provocative social media post, labeled Modi "Gayab" (missing) during a time of crisis.

The BJP swiftly hit back, with spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia alleging that the Congress was playing into Pakistan's hands, suggesting their actions undermine national unity. Calling the Congress's actions a "sinister, poisonous design," Bhatia and Union Minister Giriraj Singh underscored Modi's active leadership and presence in Northeast India and other regions, touting his unparalleled engagement with marginalized communities.

Further inflaming the political climate, BJP figures like Amit Malviya accused the Congress of using religiously charged rhetoric to incite tension and galvanize its base. Meanwhile, Congress defended its stance, with leaders like MP Jairam Ramesh demanding greater transparency and accountability in the government's handling of national security issues. The tragedy in Pahalgam and its subsequent political fallout underscore deepening divisions in Indian politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

