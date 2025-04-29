Legacy Clash: The Battle for Ambedkar's Recognition in Madhya Pradesh
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav accuses Congress of undermining Dr. B.R. Ambedkar's contributions. Yadav claims Nehru's antagonism towards Ambedkar persisted posthumously, citing election interference and funeral issues. Congress retorts, labeling Yadav's allegations as baseless propaganda amidst ongoing debates over Ambedkar's legacy in Madhya Pradesh.
In a heated political discourse, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav alleged that the Congress party has historically attempted to downplay Dr. B.R. Ambedkar's significant contributions to the nation.
Speaking at a seminar, Yadav claimed Nehru's animosity towards Ambedkar was so profound that it continued even after the latter's death. He also asserted Nehru hindered Ambedkar's funeral arrangements and elections.
In response, Congress dismissed these allegations as propaganda, lacking evidence, and implied that the narrative aimed to deflect attention from their successful 'Samvidhan Bachao' rally, stirring a political battle over Ambedkar's legacy in the state.
(With inputs from agencies.)
