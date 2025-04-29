Left Menu

Legacy Clash: The Battle for Ambedkar's Recognition in Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav accuses Congress of undermining Dr. B.R. Ambedkar's contributions. Yadav claims Nehru's antagonism towards Ambedkar persisted posthumously, citing election interference and funeral issues. Congress retorts, labeling Yadav's allegations as baseless propaganda amidst ongoing debates over Ambedkar's legacy in Madhya Pradesh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 29-04-2025 22:18 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 22:18 IST
Legacy Clash: The Battle for Ambedkar's Recognition in Madhya Pradesh
Ambedkar
  • Country:
  • India

In a heated political discourse, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav alleged that the Congress party has historically attempted to downplay Dr. B.R. Ambedkar's significant contributions to the nation.

Speaking at a seminar, Yadav claimed Nehru's animosity towards Ambedkar was so profound that it continued even after the latter's death. He also asserted Nehru hindered Ambedkar's funeral arrangements and elections.

In response, Congress dismissed these allegations as propaganda, lacking evidence, and implied that the narrative aimed to deflect attention from their successful 'Samvidhan Bachao' rally, stirring a political battle over Ambedkar's legacy in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

 United Kingdom
2
Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

 Philippines
3
North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

 United States
4
Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers' AI literacy found crucial in enhancing student creativity

Explainable AI breakthrough enhances traffic accident severity predictions

AI revolutionizes 2D mammography, achieves superior accuracy and screening efficiency

Clinicians and patients endorse wearable tech for real-world rehab progress tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025