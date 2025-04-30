UK Advocates for Calm Amid India-Pakistan Tensions Post Pahalgam Attack

The UK government has urged restraint and dialogue between India and Pakistan as tensions escalate in the region following a deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam, as raised in a parliamentary session.

Minister Hamish Falconer addressed queries from British Sikh Labour MP Gurinder Singh Josan on UK's support for India's pursuit of justice and highlighted concerns over spillover protests in the UK.

Falconer emphasized the need for calm and support for community leaders to prevent local unrest, advocating for India and Pakistan to engage in dialogue respecting the Kashmiri people's wishes.

