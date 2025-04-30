Left Menu

UK Advocates for Calm Amid India-Pakistan Tensions Post Pahalgam Attack

The UK government has urged calm and dialogue between India and Pakistan following a terrorist attack in Pahalgam. Concerns about regional tensions spilling over onto UK streets were discussed in the UK Parliament, with the call for both countries to resolve issues through direct dialogue while ensuring community safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 30-04-2025 00:29 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 00:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The UK government has urged restraint and dialogue between India and Pakistan as tensions escalate in the region following a deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam, as raised in a parliamentary session.

Minister Hamish Falconer addressed queries from British Sikh Labour MP Gurinder Singh Josan on UK's support for India's pursuit of justice and highlighted concerns over spillover protests in the UK.

Falconer emphasized the need for calm and support for community leaders to prevent local unrest, advocating for India and Pakistan to engage in dialogue respecting the Kashmiri people's wishes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

