U.S. Urges Concrete Proposals for Ukraine Conflict Resolution

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio emphasized the necessity for Russia and Ukraine to present concrete proposals to resolve their ongoing conflict. Without progress, the U.S. may withdraw its mediating role. State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce highlighted that the final decision rests with President Donald Trump.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 30-04-2025 00:41 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 00:41 IST
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has called for Russia and Ukraine to offer concrete proposals aimed at ending their conflict, stating that the time for action has arrived. According to a statement from State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce, if no progress is achieved, the United States might reconsider its role as a mediator.

Bruce explained that the future course of action regarding the mediation efforts is now in the hands of President Donald Trump. The emphasis is on the need for definitive plans from both involved parties to ensure a pathway to resolution.

The ongoing conflict in Ukraine continues to be a significant international issue, with the U.S. demonstrating a readiness to step back if pertinent advancements are not made.

(With inputs from agencies.)

