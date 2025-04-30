Warren Stephens Confirmed as New U.S. Ambassador to Britain

Billionaire investment banker Warren Stephens has been confirmed as the new U.S. ambassador to Britain, receiving Senate approval with a 59 to 39 vote. Stephens, who serves as chairman, president, and CEO of Stephens Inc., has been a significant donor to Republican candidates, including former President Donald Trump.

In assigning Stephens to the prestigious diplomatic role in London, the United States continues a tradition of appointing major contributors to key ambassadorial positions. Stephens follows Woody Johnson, the owner of the New York Jets, who served during Trump's first term. The appointment coincides with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer's efforts to reset relations with the EU post-Brexit.

As ambassador, Stephens will navigate the complex political landscape to foster improved U.S.-UK relations and support ongoing negotiations for a favorable economic deal aimed at reducing tariffs imposed under Trump's administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)