Amazon Denies Tariff Plan Amid White House Tensions

Amazon refuted claims it planned to showcase tariffs on its main site, after the White House labeled it a political move. Although considered for Haul, the idea was scrapped. Shares dipped but rebounded. Trump's tariffs strain businesses, including Amazon's Haul, reliant on Chinese imports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-04-2025 01:19 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 01:19 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Amazon on Tuesday rejected allegations that it intended to display import tariffs on its main website, following White House assertions labeling such plans as politically hostile. This denial follows a Punchbowl News article claiming the contrary, sparking initial confusion that led to a temporary 2% dip in Amazon's shares.

The Seattle-based retail giant confirmed that its budget-focused Haul division briefly contemplated the idea for specific low-cost Chinese products. The concept, however, was subsequently abandoned. Amazon spokesperson explained that brainstorming sessions often involve such discussions, but no official implementation was approved.

As President Donald Trump's administration continues to impose hefty tariffs, Amazon's Haul, akin to platforms like Temu and dependent on Chinese goods, faces potential challenges. Trump recently signed an executive order closing a trade loophole, affecting low-value Chinese imports. Meanwhile, discussions of tariffs' visible impact spur debates on consumer price transparency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

