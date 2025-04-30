Left Menu

Diplomatic Dialogue: Carney and Trump Foster Canada-U.S. Relations

Prime Minister Mark Carney received congratulations from U.S. President Donald Trump following Carney's election victory. During their conversation, both leaders emphasized the significance of cooperation between Canada and the United States as independent nations. They agreed to convene in person soon to further solidify their mutual relationship.

Updated: 30-04-2025 02:16 IST
Diplomatic Dialogue: Carney and Trump Foster Canada-U.S. Relations
Mark Carney
  • Country:
  • Canada

Prime Minister Mark Carney received a congratulatory call from U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday, acknowledging Carney's recent election win.

In the discussion, both leaders highlighted the vital need for enhanced cooperation between Canada and the United States, while emphasizing their status as independent, sovereign countries.

The leaders also committed to meeting in person in the near future, intending to work collectively for the benefit of both nations, Carney's office confirmed in a statement.

