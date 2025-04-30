Diplomatic Dialogue: Carney and Trump Foster Canada-U.S. Relations

Prime Minister Mark Carney received a congratulatory call from U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday, acknowledging Carney's recent election win.

In the discussion, both leaders highlighted the vital need for enhanced cooperation between Canada and the United States, while emphasizing their status as independent, sovereign countries.

The leaders also committed to meeting in person in the near future, intending to work collectively for the benefit of both nations, Carney's office confirmed in a statement.

(With inputs from agencies.)