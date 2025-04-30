Mark Carney's Political Revival: Liberals Hold Ground in Canada

In a dramatic political resurgence, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney's Liberal Party retained control in the parliamentary elections, driven by a reaction against U.S. President Trump's proposed tariffs and controversial comments on annexation.

Despite not securing a majority, Carney faces minimal immediate threat as his opposition struggles with internal challenges. Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre's startling loss and Jagmeet Singh's resignation add to the turmoil.

Carney, emphasizing Canada-U.S. collaboration as sovereign partners, prepares for complex negotiations on tariffs and economic ties with Trump, while addressing national discontent over divisive climate policies. His political future remains cautiously optimistic amidst these challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)