Thomas Barrack Confirmed as U.S. Ambassador to Turkey

In a significant political development, the U.S. Senate confirmed Thomas Barrack as the new U.S. ambassador to Turkey on Tuesday. Barrack, known for his longstanding ties to President Donald Trump, was confirmed with a vote of 60 to 36, receiving robust backing from Republican senators.

Barrack, who founded the real estate investment firm Colony Capital Inc., faced legal challenges in 2022 but was acquitted on nine counts related to influencing policy for the United Arab Emirates during Trump's campaign. His appointment underscores Trump's influence and Barrack's experience in private equity as factors in the decision.

As Barrack takes on the ambassadorial role, he steps into a complex scenario where U.S.-Turkey relations have been strained. Nevertheless, his confirmation signals a potential shift in diplomatic engagement with the NATO-member country.

(With inputs from agencies.)