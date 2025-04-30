Vietnam Celebrates 50 Years Since War's End with Grand Parade and Renewed International Ties

Vietnam celebrated a significant milestone on Wednesday—the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam War's conclusion—with a grand military parade and air show, commemorating the 1975 fall of Saigon that marked the end of a decades-long conflict.

This historic event highlighted the country's reunification on April 30, 1975, when Communist North Vietnam captured Saigon, ending a 20-year war that claimed around 3 million Vietnamese and nearly 60,000 American lives. The images of U.S. helicopters evacuating thousands of people as North Vietnamese tanks neared are seared into memory.

Today, Vietnam has normalized diplomatic relations with the U.S. but faces potential challenges with proposed 46% tariffs on Vietnamese goods. Meanwhile, the nation maintains strong ties with China and defense-provider Russia, showcased by Chinese army participation in the anniversary parade.

