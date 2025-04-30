US Urges Dialogue to De-escalate India-Pakistan Tensions
The US, amid rising India-Pakistan tensions, calls on both countries to avoid escalating the conflict. Secretary of State Marco Rubio is set to discuss the Kashmir situation with their foreign ministers, urging for diplomatic dialogue. The US emphasizes the importance of maintaining peace between these nuclear-armed neighbors.
- Country:
- United States
Amid mounting tensions between India and Pakistan, the United States has urged both countries to refrain from escalating the situation. This call to action was highlighted during a press briefing by US State Department Spokesperson Tammy Bruce.
Secretary of State Marco Rubio is scheduled to speak with the foreign ministers of India and Pakistan, either today or tomorrow, to address the ongoing Kashmir issue. He is advocating for diplomatic dialogue over confrontation, encouraging global leaders to engage in discussions.
This proactive approach by Secretary Rubio and the influence of President Trump are seen as crucial in promoting conversations aimed at de-escalation and fostering a peaceful resolution between India and Pakistan.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- US
- India
- Pakistan
- diplomacy
- Kashmir
- Marco Rubio
- conflict
- de-escalation
- peace
- foreign ministers
ALSO READ
Blooming Ventures: Floriculture Flourishes from Tamil Nadu to Jammu & Kashmir
Unraveling AI Alignment: Navigating Conflicting Human Values
From Soldier to Strawberry Farmer: A Sweet Success in Jammu and Kashmir
Vande Bharat Train Set to Transform Kashmir Connectivity
Five Sentenced for Sabotage in Russia Amid Ukraine Conflict