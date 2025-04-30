US Urges Dialogue to De-escalate India-Pakistan Tensions

Amid mounting tensions between India and Pakistan, the United States has urged both countries to refrain from escalating the situation. This call to action was highlighted during a press briefing by US State Department Spokesperson Tammy Bruce.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio is scheduled to speak with the foreign ministers of India and Pakistan, either today or tomorrow, to address the ongoing Kashmir issue. He is advocating for diplomatic dialogue over confrontation, encouraging global leaders to engage in discussions.

This proactive approach by Secretary Rubio and the influence of President Trump are seen as crucial in promoting conversations aimed at de-escalation and fostering a peaceful resolution between India and Pakistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)