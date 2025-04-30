Left Menu

US Urges Dialogue to De-escalate India-Pakistan Tensions

The US, amid rising India-Pakistan tensions, calls on both countries to avoid escalating the conflict. Secretary of State Marco Rubio is set to discuss the Kashmir situation with their foreign ministers, urging for diplomatic dialogue. The US emphasizes the importance of maintaining peace between these nuclear-armed neighbors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 30-04-2025 09:17 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 09:17 IST
US Urges Dialogue to De-escalate India-Pakistan Tensions
Amid mounting tensions between India and Pakistan, the United States has urged both countries to refrain from escalating the situation. This call to action was highlighted during a press briefing by US State Department Spokesperson Tammy Bruce.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio is scheduled to speak with the foreign ministers of India and Pakistan, either today or tomorrow, to address the ongoing Kashmir issue. He is advocating for diplomatic dialogue over confrontation, encouraging global leaders to engage in discussions.

This proactive approach by Secretary Rubio and the influence of President Trump are seen as crucial in promoting conversations aimed at de-escalation and fostering a peaceful resolution between India and Pakistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

