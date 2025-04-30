Left Menu

Unified Polls: A Push for Progress and Savings

Delhi Minister Ashish Sood and other leaders advocate for 'One Nation, One Election', citing improved voting percentages, reduction in administrative disruption, and significant financial savings. They emphasize that synchronized elections could remove barriers to development and pave the way for India's growth into a superpower.

30-04-2025
Delhi Minister Ashish Sood (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Wednesday, Delhi Minister Ashish Sood voiced strong support for the 'One Nation, One Election' initiative, highlighting that synchronized Parliamentary and state assembly elections lead to higher voter turnout. Sood argued that constant elections hinder the country's development by affecting administrative efficiency.

Sood pointed to a significant financial analysis, estimating a saving of Rs 12,000 crore from government coffers if elections are consolidated. He spoke during an event at Delhi University, supported by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.

Gupta stressed the need to eliminate obstacles to national progress, advocating that synchronized elections are crucial to achieving a developed India. Meanwhile, Pradhan called for political stability, recalling joint elections held until the 1960s, which ceased over the past four decades, impacting India's developmental strides.

(With inputs from agencies.)

