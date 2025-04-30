Germany's New Coalition: A Political Alliance Amid Economic Challenges

Germany's Social Democrats have given their backing to a coalition agreement with the CDU/CSU conservatives, the party announced on Wednesday, overcoming the final obstacle to establishing a new government in Europe's most significant economy.

The conservative-SPD coalition emerged as the sole option for a majority government after both leading parties faced significant setbacks in the February federal election. Neither party was willing to collaborate with the far-right Alternative for Germany, which achieved a record second-place finish.

SPD members recently voted on the coalition treaty crafted by both parties' leaders. The anticipated approval will empower conservative leader Friedrich Merz to assume the chancellorship on May 6. Notably, 84% of participating members supported the agreement, with 56% of the approximately 360,000 members voting. This coalition plans substantial investments in infrastructure, a minimum wage increase to 15 euros ($17.01) per hour, stable pension levels, and rent caps. Despite achieving these benefits, the SPD faced internal criticism for concessions on migration and unemployment benefits, failing to secure tax increases for the wealthy.

