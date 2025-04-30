Left Menu

Peace Prospects in Ukraine: Putin's Stance on Diplomatic Resolution

Russian President Vladimir Putin expresses openness to peace talks in Ukraine. Despite efforts and communication with the U.S., the complexity of the conflict poses challenges to quick resolutions. There is no confirmation from Kyiv about their readiness for dialogue amidst ongoing tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-04-2025 14:53 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 14:43 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin. Image Credit: ANI

President Vladimir Putin has shown readiness to engage in peace discussions concerning the conflict in Ukraine, stating a preference for political and diplomatic resolutions. Despite ongoing negotiations with the United States, Moscow acknowledges that immediate progress is hindered by the conflict's inherent complexities.

Dmitry Peskov, Kremlin spokesperson, confirmed Putin's willingness for direct dialogue with Ukraine, though he noted the absence of a response from Kyiv. This lack of communication highlights uncertainties about Ukraine's stance on negotiations.

Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump emphasizes his desire for a peaceful resolution, linking the conflict as a proxy war between the U.S. and Russia, while asserting that his presence has curtailed Russian ambitions in Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)

