Left Menu

Caste Enumeration to Be Included in India's Forthcoming Census

The Indian government has announced the inclusion of caste enumeration in the upcoming census. Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw highlighted the census's central jurisdiction, noting some states have conducted their surveys. The initiative aims for transparency and counters accusations of political bias in state-led exercises.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2025 17:07 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 16:37 IST
Caste Enumeration to Be Included in India's Forthcoming Census
Minister for Electronics and Information Technology and Communications Ashwini Vaishnaw (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, the Indian government declared on Wednesday its plan to integrate caste enumeration into the upcoming national census mission, ensuring its implementation with transparency.

During a Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs briefing, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw underscored that conducting the census falls under the central government’s authority, although some states have proceeded with caste surveys independently.

Vaishnaw accused states governed by opposition parties of using caste surveys for political maneuvering, stating that the current administration is committed to an impartial and transparent inclusion of caste enumeration in the upcoming country-wide census. Initially slated for April 2020, the census faced delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

 United States
2
Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

 South Korea
3
Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

 Global
4
Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Decentralized AI could be key to safeguarding autonomy

AI tool accurately flags high-risk diabetic patients for neuropathy screening

Deep learning model enhances Alzheimer’s screening amid aging crisis

Multimodal biometrics revolutionize cryptographic key generation with deep neural networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025