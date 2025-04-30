Caste Enumeration to Be Included in India's Forthcoming Census

In a significant development, the Indian government declared on Wednesday its plan to integrate caste enumeration into the upcoming national census mission, ensuring its implementation with transparency.

During a Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs briefing, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw underscored that conducting the census falls under the central government’s authority, although some states have proceeded with caste surveys independently.

Vaishnaw accused states governed by opposition parties of using caste surveys for political maneuvering, stating that the current administration is committed to an impartial and transparent inclusion of caste enumeration in the upcoming country-wide census. Initially slated for April 2020, the census faced delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

