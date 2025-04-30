Kharge Urges Unity in Wake of Pahalgam Terror Attack
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take decisive actions following the Pahalgam terror attack. Kharge reiterated the demand for a special Parliamentary session to discuss the attack, emphasizing unity among political parties and the need for confidential handling of operations.
In a stern request to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge called for immediate action in response to the recent Pahalgam terror attack. Kharge emphasized the urgency of understanding the country's sentiments and aligning with party leaders to bolster national security.
Kharge reiterated the demand for a special Parliament session to discuss the attack and foster a united political front. This call comes amidst controversy over Congress's 'Gayab' social media post targeting the Prime Minister. Kharge urged against any attempts to undermine anyone's dignity or image during this sensitive time.
Highlighting the importance of a collective approach, Kharge stressed that confidential operations should remain undisclosed, yet a meeting with floor leaders is necessary to convey the current strategy. He assured complete support from Congress to the central government in maintaining stability and security.
(With inputs from agencies.)
