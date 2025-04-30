Left Menu

Ukraine Open to Peace Talks When Moscow Commits to Real Ceasefire

Ukraine is open to peace talks with Russia as soon as Moscow is genuinely prepared for peace, according to Ukraine's Foreign Minister, Andrii Sybiha. He emphasized the necessity of a real ceasefire lasting at least 30 days to demonstrate Russia's sincerity in discussions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-04-2025 17:24 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 17:24 IST
Ukraine has expressed its readiness to engage in peace talks with Russia, conditional on Moscow's genuine commitment to the peace process. Ukraine's Foreign Minister, Andrii Sybiha, emphasized on Wednesday the importance of Russia showing its willingness by implementing a real ceasefire.

Sybiha stated that Ukraine is prepared for dialog as soon as Moscow demonstrates its readiness for the challenging journey towards peace. Mantras of peace will no longer suffice, he insisted; concrete actions such as a ceasefire lasting at least 30 days are essential for progress.

He further declared, "Russia must stop talking about its readiness for peace and start acting by agreeing unconditionally to a real and durable ceasefire." His remarks reflect the ongoing tension as both nations face international pressure to negotiate.

