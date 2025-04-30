Left Menu

BJP Demands Swift Action for Flood-Hit Ramban Families

Jammu and Kashmir BJP has urged for adequate compensation for families impacted by flash floods and landslides in Ramban district. Led by UT president Sat Sharma, the party assessed the damage and ongoing relief efforts. The BJP is pushing for immediate reconstruction and financial aid to assist affected families.

BJP Demands Swift Action for Flood-Hit Ramban Families
BJP leaders in Jammu and Kashmir have called for immediate financial relief for families affected by recent flash floods and landslides in Ramban district. The demand follows UT president Sat Sharma's visit to assess the devastation.

Despite visits from Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, J-K BJP expressed dissatisfaction with current relief efforts. Leaders are urging swift action, including substantial assistance from government funds.

Party members have also appealed to local businesses and civil society for support, emphasizing the need for urgent infrastructure repairs. Union Minister Jitendra Singh plans to visit in the coming days.

