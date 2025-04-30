Left Menu

Congress Accuses BJP of Misusing Agencies & Weakening Democracy

At the 'Samvidhan Bachao Rally', Congress leaders lambasted the BJP for attacking the Gandhi family and weakening constitutional institutions. They called for the ousting of BJP in Uttarakhand by 2027, accusing them of politicizing religion, ignoring real issues, and endangering democracy.

Updated: 30-04-2025 19:44 IST
The Congress party has launched a scathing attack on the BJP-led central government, accusing it of misusing federal agencies against the Gandhi family and undermining constitutional institutions. At the 'Samvidhan Bachao Rally' in Rajasthan, former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot highlighted the sacrifices made by the Congress, challenging the BJP to name any leader who risked as much.

Citing the martyrdom of former prime ministers Indira and Rajiv Gandhi, Pilot alleged that the BJP's divisive politics has spawned nationwide insecurity. He criticized the ruling party for hindering progress by focusing on religious polarizations instead of addressing pressing issues like farmer suicides, inflation, and unemployment.

The rally served as a rallying cry for Congress, as leaders like former Uttarakhand chief minister Harish Rawat and state Congress chief Karan Mahara criticized the BJP for centralizing power and threatening democratic norms. Mahara also urged strict action against recent terror attacks, as Congress vowed to oppose BJP's policies and protect constitutional values.

