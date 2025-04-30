Sudan Appoints New Leaders Amidst Ongoing Conflict

Abdel Fattah Burhan, leader of Sudan's army, has appointed Dafallah Al-Haj Ali as the acting prime minister. This appointment follows the military's successful recapture of Khartoum, weeks after intense conflict with the Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

The transitional sovereign council, led by Burhan, also sanctioned the selection of Omar Seddik as the foreign minister. After two years of conflict, the Sudanese army has regained control over most of Khartoum, pushing RSF forces back to western Sudan.

The war, which began in April 2023, was sparked by disputes over the integration of the RSF into the military. The conflict originates from issues that arose after both groups ousted former autocrat Omar al-Bashir. Recent statements suggest impending changes to Sudan's interim constitution, restricting civilian and RSF involvement, while the army consolidates power.

