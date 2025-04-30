Left Menu

Sudan Appoints New Leaders Amidst Ongoing Conflict

Sudan's army chief Abdel Fattah Burhan has named Dafallah Al-Haj Ali as acting prime minister after the military regained control of Khartoum. The country's transitional sovereign council also approved Omar Seddik as foreign minister following clashes with the Rapid Support Forces that have divided the nation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-04-2025 20:30 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 20:30 IST
Sudan Appoints New Leaders Amidst Ongoing Conflict

Abdel Fattah Burhan, leader of Sudan's army, has appointed Dafallah Al-Haj Ali as the acting prime minister. This appointment follows the military's successful recapture of Khartoum, weeks after intense conflict with the Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

The transitional sovereign council, led by Burhan, also sanctioned the selection of Omar Seddik as the foreign minister. After two years of conflict, the Sudanese army has regained control over most of Khartoum, pushing RSF forces back to western Sudan.

The war, which began in April 2023, was sparked by disputes over the integration of the RSF into the military. The conflict originates from issues that arose after both groups ousted former autocrat Omar al-Bashir. Recent statements suggest impending changes to Sudan's interim constitution, restricting civilian and RSF involvement, while the army consolidates power.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

 United States
2
Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

 South Korea
3
Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

 Global
4
Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Decentralized AI could be key to safeguarding autonomy

AI tool accurately flags high-risk diabetic patients for neuropathy screening

Deep learning model enhances Alzheimer’s screening amid aging crisis

Multimodal biometrics revolutionize cryptographic key generation with deep neural networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025