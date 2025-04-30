Left Menu

Middle East Nations Urge Diplomatic Resolution in Indo-Pak Tensions

Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and Kuwait call for India and Pakistan to ease tensions following the Pahalgam attack. They advocate for dialogue and restraint, urging both countries to work towards peace and stability. The Resistance Front claimed responsibility for the deadly Pahalgam terror incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 30-04-2025 21:05 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 21:05 IST
Middle East Nations Urge Diplomatic Resolution in Indo-Pak Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and Kuwait have voiced their grave concern over the escalating tensions between India and Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack.

These nations are urging both countries to maintain restraint and engage in diplomatic dialogue to resolve their conflicts. Each country emphasized the importance of peaceful means and the principles of good neighbourliness in achieving stability and peace.

The Pahalgam attack, executed by the Resistance Front, has intensified regional tensions, prompting international calls for diplomatic resolution and adherence to international law.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

 United States
2
Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

 South Korea
3
Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

 Global
4
Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Decentralized AI could be key to safeguarding autonomy

AI tool accurately flags high-risk diabetic patients for neuropathy screening

Deep learning model enhances Alzheimer’s screening amid aging crisis

Multimodal biometrics revolutionize cryptographic key generation with deep neural networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025