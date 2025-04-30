Middle East Nations Urge Diplomatic Resolution in Indo-Pak Tensions
Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and Kuwait call for India and Pakistan to ease tensions following the Pahalgam attack. They advocate for dialogue and restraint, urging both countries to work towards peace and stability. The Resistance Front claimed responsibility for the deadly Pahalgam terror incident.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 30-04-2025 21:05 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 21:05 IST
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and Kuwait have voiced their grave concern over the escalating tensions between India and Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack.
These nations are urging both countries to maintain restraint and engage in diplomatic dialogue to resolve their conflicts. Each country emphasized the importance of peaceful means and the principles of good neighbourliness in achieving stability and peace.
The Pahalgam attack, executed by the Resistance Front, has intensified regional tensions, prompting international calls for diplomatic resolution and adherence to international law.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Qatar
- Saudi Arabia
- Kuwait
- India
- Pakistan
- tensions
- Pahalgam
- dialogue
- diplomatic
- peace
Advertisement