Middle East Nations Urge Diplomatic Resolution in Indo-Pak Tensions

Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and Kuwait have voiced their grave concern over the escalating tensions between India and Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack.

These nations are urging both countries to maintain restraint and engage in diplomatic dialogue to resolve their conflicts. Each country emphasized the importance of peaceful means and the principles of good neighbourliness in achieving stability and peace.

The Pahalgam attack, executed by the Resistance Front, has intensified regional tensions, prompting international calls for diplomatic resolution and adherence to international law.

