Bihar Governor and Rahul Gandhi Unite for Justice in Pahalgam Terror Case

Bihar Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and Rahul Gandhi visit the family of Shubham Dwivedi, killed in a terrorist attack in Pahalgam. They pledge support for actions against terrorism, pushing for his martyr status, and urging the government for a special parliamentary session to address the issue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-04-2025 21:49 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 21:49 IST
Bihar Governor Arif Khan with family of Shubham Dwivedi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bihar Governor Arif Mohammed Khan met with the family of Shubham Dwivedi in Pahalgam, where the young businessman was tragically killed in a terrorist attack on April 22. Khan emphasized that Dwivedi's sacrifice serves as a rallying cry against terrorism, vowing that it will inspire decisive future actions.

Addressing the media, Governor Khan assured the family of national solidarity, stating, "We stand with you in your grief. You're not alone; the whole country is with you." He expressed confidence that this act of violence would prompt tangible steps against terrorism, effectively deterring future attacks.

Echoing these sentiments, Rahul Gandhi also visited the Dwivedi family to offer his condolences and support. He committed to writing to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting a special parliamentary session to seek justice for the victims of the Pahalgam attack. Gandhi, alongside other opposition leaders, is rallying for unified parliamentary action to honor the victims and prevent future tragedies.

Shubham's grieving father, Sanjay Dwivedi, and his widow urged for Shubham to be officially recognized as a 'shaheed,' a matter Rahul Gandhi promised to champion at governmental levels. Following the violent attack targeting tourists that killed 26, including a Nepalese national, India is implementing strict measures against cross-border terrorism from Pakistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

