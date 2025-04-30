Caste Census Decision Sparks Political Uproar in India

The announcement of caste enumeration in India's forthcoming census has been lauded as a 'golden and historic day' by Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule. The decision marks a significant shift in the country's policy on data collection.

Critics, however, point out the government's previous stance on this issue. NCP's Pravin Kunte Patil highlighted the BJP's alleged past opposition to caste-based data, viewing the recent change as a victory for the INDIA bloc opposed to BJP policies.

In contrast, Rashtriya OBC Mahasangh Sangh leader Baban Taywade sees the decision as delivering justice to Other Backward Classes, presenting it as a moral victory for Congress and its leaders like Rahul Gandhi, signaling a complex web of political implications.

(With inputs from agencies.)