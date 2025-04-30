Justice Prevails: Student Freed Amidst Controversial Deportation Efforts

In a significant legal decision, Columbia University student Mohsen Mahdawi was released from U.S. immigration custody. A judge ruled he should be free on bail to contest the Trump administration's deportation efforts, which were based on his participation in pro-Palestinian protests.

Mahdawi, who was born in a West Bank refugee camp, had been arrested when he arrived for a U.S. citizenship petition interview. After two weeks of detention, U.S. District Judge Geoffrey Crawford ordered his release, a move celebrated by his supporters but critiqued by officials seeking to deport students for similar actions.

While Mahdawi's case has gained media attention, others remain in custody. Critics argue the administration's efforts infringe upon free speech rights, urging legal protection for students like Mahmoud Khalil and Rumeysa Ozturk, also caught in deportation disputes.

(With inputs from agencies.)