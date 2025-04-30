Tyre Shop Owner Arrested After Attack on SP MP's Cavalcade
Aligarh Police arrested a tyre shop owner linked to an attack on Samajwadi MP Ramji Lal Suman's convoy. No other arrests have been made, but CCTV footage is under review. Karni Sena leaders claimed responsibility, drawing criticism from SP's Shivpal Yadav over government inaction.
In a developing story, Aligarh Police have apprehended the owner of a tyre repair shop in connection with a recent attack on the convoy of Samajwadi Party MP, Ramji Lal Suman. The arrest follows allegations that the shop owner, Brijendra Kumar, supplied the tyres used in the violent protest.
The attack, which involved several unidentified individuals, has prompted police to register a case while continuing their investigation. Superintendent of Police (Aligarh City) M Shekhar Pathak revealed that CCTV footage is being examined to identify all involved, with expectations of imminent breakthroughs.
The incident stirred political controversy, notably heightened by statements from senior Karni Sena leaders who admitted to trying to intercept the MP's vehicle. Amid the uproar, SP leader Shivpal Yadav criticized the state government for their lack of action against Karni Sena, accusing them of complicity.
