Left Menu

Tyre Shop Owner Arrested After Attack on SP MP's Cavalcade

Aligarh Police arrested a tyre shop owner linked to an attack on Samajwadi MP Ramji Lal Suman's convoy. No other arrests have been made, but CCTV footage is under review. Karni Sena leaders claimed responsibility, drawing criticism from SP's Shivpal Yadav over government inaction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aligarh | Updated: 30-04-2025 22:53 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 22:53 IST
Tyre Shop Owner Arrested After Attack on SP MP's Cavalcade
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a developing story, Aligarh Police have apprehended the owner of a tyre repair shop in connection with a recent attack on the convoy of Samajwadi Party MP, Ramji Lal Suman. The arrest follows allegations that the shop owner, Brijendra Kumar, supplied the tyres used in the violent protest.

The attack, which involved several unidentified individuals, has prompted police to register a case while continuing their investigation. Superintendent of Police (Aligarh City) M Shekhar Pathak revealed that CCTV footage is being examined to identify all involved, with expectations of imminent breakthroughs.

The incident stirred political controversy, notably heightened by statements from senior Karni Sena leaders who admitted to trying to intercept the MP's vehicle. Amid the uproar, SP leader Shivpal Yadav criticized the state government for their lack of action against Karni Sena, accusing them of complicity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

 United States
2
Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

 South Korea
3
Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

 Global
4
Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Decentralized AI could be key to safeguarding autonomy

AI tool accurately flags high-risk diabetic patients for neuropathy screening

Deep learning model enhances Alzheimer’s screening amid aging crisis

Multimodal biometrics revolutionize cryptographic key generation with deep neural networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025