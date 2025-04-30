Left Menu

Ukraine Seeks Last-Minute Minerals Deal Amendments with U.S.

Ukraine is seeking last-minute amendments to a minerals agreement with the United States. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent expressed optimism about Ukraine reconsidering and affirmed that Washington is prepared to finalize the deal promptly, as stated at a White House Cabinet meeting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 30-04-2025 23:03 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 23:03 IST
Ukraine Seeks Last-Minute Minerals Deal Amendments with U.S.
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

Ukraine is pursuing last-minute revisions to a minerals accord with the United States, as revealed by Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Wednesday.

Speaking at a White House Cabinet meeting, Bessent conveyed his optimism that Ukraine will reassess their stance and agree to sign the deal.

Washington remains poised to finalize the agreement, Bessent assured, signaling an eagerness to proceed as discussions continue to unfold.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

 United States
2
Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

 South Korea
3
Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

 Global
4
Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Decentralized AI could be key to safeguarding autonomy

AI tool accurately flags high-risk diabetic patients for neuropathy screening

Deep learning model enhances Alzheimer’s screening amid aging crisis

Multimodal biometrics revolutionize cryptographic key generation with deep neural networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025