Ukraine Seeks Last-Minute Minerals Deal Amendments with U.S.
Ukraine is seeking last-minute amendments to a minerals agreement with the United States. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent expressed optimism about Ukraine reconsidering and affirmed that Washington is prepared to finalize the deal promptly, as stated at a White House Cabinet meeting.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 30-04-2025 23:03 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 23:03 IST
- Country:
- United States
Ukraine is pursuing last-minute revisions to a minerals accord with the United States, as revealed by Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Wednesday.
Speaking at a White House Cabinet meeting, Bessent conveyed his optimism that Ukraine will reassess their stance and agree to sign the deal.
Washington remains poised to finalize the agreement, Bessent assured, signaling an eagerness to proceed as discussions continue to unfold.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms
U.S. Treasury Secretary Addresses China Treasury Concerns Amidst Economic Tensions
(Eds: Adds word) Special Cabinet meeting on caste census in Karnataka ends without any major decision: Sources.
U.S. Economy Set to Outpace IMF Projections, Says Treasury Secretary
Controversy as Congress Alleges Rs 150 Crore Misprint in Cabinet Meeting Expenses