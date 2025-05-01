Last-Minute Snags in U.S.-Ukraine Minerals Agreement
The U.S. and Ukraine are approaching a minerals deal to access Ukraine's deposits, impacting US-Ukraine relations and strategic investments. Last-minute changes by Ukraine have delayed the signing, but the agreement is crucial for U.S. interests and Ukraine's recovery efforts amid ongoing tensions with Russia.
The U.S. and Ukraine are nearing a vital minerals agreement despite last-minute alterations by Kyiv potentially delaying the signing. Tensions rose as Ukraine insisted on changes, but U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent expressed optimism that the deal would be finalized soon.
Central to Ukraine's strategy to bolster ties with the U.S., the agreement will provide Washington access to the country's mineral resources. This move aligns with U.S. interests and positions Ukraine strategically amid its ongoing conflict with Russia.
The proposed deal includes a joint fund for reconstruction with the U.S., derived from profits of new permits, demonstrating a mutual investment in Ukraine's future while safeguarding its mineral sovereignty.
(With inputs from agencies.)
