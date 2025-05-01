Last-Minute Snags in U.S.-Ukraine Minerals Agreement

The U.S. and Ukraine are nearing a vital minerals agreement despite last-minute alterations by Kyiv potentially delaying the signing. Tensions rose as Ukraine insisted on changes, but U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent expressed optimism that the deal would be finalized soon.

Central to Ukraine's strategy to bolster ties with the U.S., the agreement will provide Washington access to the country's mineral resources. This move aligns with U.S. interests and positions Ukraine strategically amid its ongoing conflict with Russia.

The proposed deal includes a joint fund for reconstruction with the U.S., derived from profits of new permits, demonstrating a mutual investment in Ukraine's future while safeguarding its mineral sovereignty.

(With inputs from agencies.)