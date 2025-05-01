India Embarks on Historic Caste Enumeration with National Census
The Indian government will undertake a caste enumeration along with the national census, a move long advocated by Congress leaders. This decision highlights a shift towards addressing socio-economic disparities by identifying and representing diverse community needs across the country.
In a monumental decision, the Central government has announced the inclusion of caste enumeration in the upcoming national census. This bold move follows years of advocacy from Telangana Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao, who took note of the government's recognition that socio-economic progress requires addressing disparities among different social groups.
Rao outlined how his persistent demands have culminated in this development, even as he highlighted Telangana's pioneering efforts to conduct its own caste census. He expressed pride in how these efforts revealed that 56 percent of the state's population belongs to the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category, prompting policy changes and enhanced reservations.
The Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, delivered this decision, underscoring a commitment to the nation's holistic interests. Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw emphasized at a media briefing that the inclusion of caste data seeks to foster equitable societal development.
(With inputs from agencies.)
