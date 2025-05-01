Left Menu

India Embarks on Historic Caste Enumeration with National Census

The Indian government will undertake a caste enumeration along with the national census, a move long advocated by Congress leaders. This decision highlights a shift towards addressing socio-economic disparities by identifying and representing diverse community needs across the country.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-05-2025 09:44 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 09:44 IST
India Embarks on Historic Caste Enumeration with National Census
Telangana Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a monumental decision, the Central government has announced the inclusion of caste enumeration in the upcoming national census. This bold move follows years of advocacy from Telangana Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao, who took note of the government's recognition that socio-economic progress requires addressing disparities among different social groups.

Rao outlined how his persistent demands have culminated in this development, even as he highlighted Telangana's pioneering efforts to conduct its own caste census. He expressed pride in how these efforts revealed that 56 percent of the state's population belongs to the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category, prompting policy changes and enhanced reservations.

The Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, delivered this decision, underscoring a commitment to the nation's holistic interests. Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw emphasized at a media briefing that the inclusion of caste data seeks to foster equitable societal development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

 Global
2
Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

 United States
4
Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Bank Accounts: Ethiopia’s Push for Inclusive and Deep Financial Engagement

Grain Reserves Reimagined: A Blueprint for Tackling Global Hunger and Supply Shocks

Short-Term Tariffs, Long-Term Pain: How Trade Shocks Hurt the Economy Quickly

Patient Safety First: Saudi Arabia’s Journey to Cut Low-Value Healthcare Practices

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025