Mamata Banerjee and BJP's Dilip Ghosh Unite at Digha's Jagannath Temple

In a striking display of political dynamics, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee met with BJP leader Dilip Ghosh at the newly inaugurated Jagannath Temple in Digha, Purba Medinipur district. The gathering on Wednesday marked a notable moment as it brought together leaders from opposing political spectrums in a sacred setting.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, after inaugurating the temple on April 30, conveyed her emotional sentiments on X, highlighting the temple's significance. She credited the HIDCO team, local residents, artists, industrialists, and devotees for bringing the sacred space to life, projecting it as a symbol of Bengal's soul and heritage.

Meanwhile, the event was underscored by criticism with Union Minister and West Bengal BJP President Sukanta Majumdar commenting on Banerjee's participation. Majumdar accused the Chief Minister of leveraging religious sentiments and temple inaugurations for electoral strategies ahead of the upcoming state Assembly elections.

