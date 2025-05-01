Reform UK Poised for Breakthrough in England's Local Elections

Voters in sections of England are heading to the polls on Thursday for local elections, where analysts predict a surge for the right-wing populist Reform UK party. This electoral event is anticipated to challenge the strongholds of both the dominant Labour and main opposition Conservative parties.

While typically seen as a platform for protest voting against the incumbent party, this election is significant for Reform UK. The party, previously dismissed as a single-issue group, is now seizing the opportunity to enhance its local influence and establish itself as a formidable opponent to Labour and the Conservatives for the next national elections.

In addition to 1,641 local council seats and six mayorships, a parliamentary seat in northern England's Runcorn and Helsby is also contended. Reform UK leader Nigel Farage advocates for a political shake-up, urging voters to drive significant electoral change. Experts predict Reform UK could clinch around a quarter of the council seats. Results are expected to start appearing early Friday and continue throughout the day.

(With inputs from agencies.)