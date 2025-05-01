Reform UK Poised for Breakthrough in England's Local Elections
Voters in parts of England are set to choose new lawmakers and local officials in elections likely to benefit the Reform UK party, challenging both Labour and Conservatives. Known for its right-wing populism, Reform UK aims to deepen local influence and position itself strongly for future national elections.
Voters in sections of England are heading to the polls on Thursday for local elections, where analysts predict a surge for the right-wing populist Reform UK party. This electoral event is anticipated to challenge the strongholds of both the dominant Labour and main opposition Conservative parties.
While typically seen as a platform for protest voting against the incumbent party, this election is significant for Reform UK. The party, previously dismissed as a single-issue group, is now seizing the opportunity to enhance its local influence and establish itself as a formidable opponent to Labour and the Conservatives for the next national elections.
In addition to 1,641 local council seats and six mayorships, a parliamentary seat in northern England's Runcorn and Helsby is also contended. Reform UK leader Nigel Farage advocates for a political shake-up, urging voters to drive significant electoral change. Experts predict Reform UK could clinch around a quarter of the council seats. Results are expected to start appearing early Friday and continue throughout the day.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Rohit Sharma Predicts Fierce Australia Challenge for England in Upcoming Ashes
India's Squad Selection Dilemma: Six Middle-Order Contenders for England Test Tour
IEC Launches National Consultation to Explore Feasibility of E-Voting
England's Women's Rugby Dominance: The Double-Edged Sword
Tammy Beaumont Targeting Comeback in England's Revamped One-Day Cup