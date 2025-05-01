Caste Census Move Sparks Political Debate Amidst Rahul Gandhi's Campaign Influence

In a significant political development, Congress leader Harish Rawat has expressed approval of the Central government's decision to conduct a caste census, attributing this move to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's relentless campaign on the issue. Rawat claims that Gandhi's efforts have pressured Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government into acceptance.

However, Rawat criticized the timing of the decision, suggesting that the announcement might be politically motivated, linked to the upcoming Bihar elections where the BJP faces challenge. He mentioned other concurrent issues, such as the Pahalgam attack, and public demands for decisive action, suggesting these might have influenced the timing as a diversion.

The Congress has also highlighted its stance with posters featuring Rahul Gandhi outside their office, emphasizing the party's longstanding demand for a caste census. Meanwhile, the Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs, led by Prime Minister Modi, has prioritized the inclusion of caste enumeration in the census, aiming for standardized and unbiased data collection to avoid manipulative surveys by states.

(With inputs from agencies.)