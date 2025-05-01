Left Menu

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo Resigns: A New Chapter in South Korea's Political Landscape

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo of South Korea announced his resignation, aiming to run in the presidential election amid political upheaval stemming from former President Yoon Suk Yeol's martial law imposition. Han's extensive career in public service makes him a notable conservative contender against liberal candidate Lee Jae-myung.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 01-05-2025 15:26 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 15:26 IST
Han Duck-soo
  • Country:
  • South Korea

In a significant political shift, South Korea's acting leader, Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, announced his resignation on Thursday. Han, who is seen as a strong figure in South Korea's conservative landscape, is expected to run in the upcoming presidential election scheduled for next month.

Facing a divided conservative front following former President Yoon Suk Yeol's contentious martial law declaration, Han is poised to bring unity to the main conservative People Power Party. His extensive background in economics and public service positions him as a formidable candidate against the liberal front-runner, Lee Jae-myung.

Though respected for his government expertise, Han's critics question his lack of a solid political base and his suitability given his age. The unfolding political dynamics have been further complicated by recent judiciary decisions affecting Lee's campaign. As the election date approaches, South Korea prepares for an intense political showdown.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Beyond Bank Accounts: Ethiopia’s Push for Inclusive and Deep Financial Engagement

Grain Reserves Reimagined: A Blueprint for Tackling Global Hunger and Supply Shocks

Short-Term Tariffs, Long-Term Pain: How Trade Shocks Hurt the Economy Quickly

Patient Safety First: Saudi Arabia’s Journey to Cut Low-Value Healthcare Practices

