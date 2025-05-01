Prime Minister Han Duck-soo Resigns: A New Chapter in South Korea's Political Landscape

In a significant political shift, South Korea's acting leader, Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, announced his resignation on Thursday. Han, who is seen as a strong figure in South Korea's conservative landscape, is expected to run in the upcoming presidential election scheduled for next month.

Facing a divided conservative front following former President Yoon Suk Yeol's contentious martial law declaration, Han is poised to bring unity to the main conservative People Power Party. His extensive background in economics and public service positions him as a formidable candidate against the liberal front-runner, Lee Jae-myung.

Though respected for his government expertise, Han's critics question his lack of a solid political base and his suitability given his age. The unfolding political dynamics have been further complicated by recent judiciary decisions affecting Lee's campaign. As the election date approaches, South Korea prepares for an intense political showdown.

