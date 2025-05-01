South Korea's Supreme Court Decision Throws Election into Disarray

In a shocking development, South Korea's Supreme Court has reversed a prior decision, casting doubt on Lee Jae-myung's eligibility to run in the upcoming presidential election. The court found him guilty of making false public statements during his 2022 campaign, sending the case back to appeals court.

This verdict threatens to erode Lee's credibility and further polarizes an already divided society, amidst ongoing political turmoil impacting the nation's economy. Although Lee denied the allegations, he vows to abide by the public's will, even as the appeals process lacks a specified timeline.

Meanwhile, acting leader Han Duck-soo departs from his post ahead of an expected presidential bid, while the Democratic Party faces internal discussions about possibly replacing Lee as a candidate, despite maintaining public backing for him.

(With inputs from agencies.)