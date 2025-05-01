South Korea's Supreme Court Decision Throws Election into Disarray
South Korea's Supreme Court overturned a ruling that cleared frontrunner Lee Jae-myung of election law violations, jeopardizing his presidential candidacy. The court deemed his public statements false, with profound implications for voter judgment. The ruling comes amid political unrest, affecting Asia's fourth-largest economy.
In a shocking development, South Korea's Supreme Court has reversed a prior decision, casting doubt on Lee Jae-myung's eligibility to run in the upcoming presidential election. The court found him guilty of making false public statements during his 2022 campaign, sending the case back to appeals court.
This verdict threatens to erode Lee's credibility and further polarizes an already divided society, amidst ongoing political turmoil impacting the nation's economy. Although Lee denied the allegations, he vows to abide by the public's will, even as the appeals process lacks a specified timeline.
Meanwhile, acting leader Han Duck-soo departs from his post ahead of an expected presidential bid, while the Democratic Party faces internal discussions about possibly replacing Lee as a candidate, despite maintaining public backing for him.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Rival Government Formed Amid Sudan's Political Turmoil
Akhilesh Yadav Calls for Disbanding the ED Amid Political Turmoil
Political Turmoil: Waqf Act Dispute in Munambam
Political Turmoil as Bangladesh Nationalist Party Pushes for December Elections
Peru's Political Turmoil: Even Former President Humala Isn't Spared