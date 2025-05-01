Diplomatic Dialogues: Putin's Call with UAE Leader

In a recent diplomatic interaction, Russian President Vladimir Putin reached out to the President of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, over a phone call.

The discussion, as reported by the Kremlin, centered around the significant role played by the UAE in mediating the exchanges of prisoners of war between Russia and Ukraine.

Putin expressed his gratitude towards Sheikh Mohammed for these efforts, underscoring the importance of such diplomatic interventions in current international relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)