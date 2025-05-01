Diplomatic Dialogues: Putin's Call with UAE Leader
Russian President Vladimir Putin and UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan held a phone conversation, where Putin expressed gratitude for the UAE's role in facilitating Russian-Ukrainian prisoner exchanges.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 01-05-2025 15:46 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 15:46 IST
- Country:
- Russia
In a recent diplomatic interaction, Russian President Vladimir Putin reached out to the President of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, over a phone call.
The discussion, as reported by the Kremlin, centered around the significant role played by the UAE in mediating the exchanges of prisoners of war between Russia and Ukraine.
Putin expressed his gratitude towards Sheikh Mohammed for these efforts, underscoring the importance of such diplomatic interventions in current international relations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement