AIMIM Announces Candidacy for Bihar Elections with a Focus on Seemanchal

AIMIM, led by Asaduddin Owaisi, is set to contest the Bihar elections with an emphasis on the Seemanchal region. Owaisi announced the candidacy in Bahadurganj and plans public meetings for campaigning. In response, BJP's Dilip Jaiswal criticized the Congress-RJD alliance as mismatched and competitive.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-05-2025 15:56 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 15:56 IST
AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi declared on Thursday that the party will enter the fray in the forthcoming Bihar elections, emphasizing the Seemanchal region. In a strategic move, Owaisi announced the candidate for Bahadurganj and outlined plans for public rallies in the area on May 3 and May 4, signifying a robust campaign approach.

Owaisi expressed confidence in AIMIM's electoral prospects, citing past successes in the Muslim-majority Seemanchal area despite defections reducing their legislative numbers recently. His optimism is fueled by the opportunity to regain influence and address grievances against those who have 'stolen' their lawmakers.

Simultaneously, Bihar BJP Chief Dilip Jaiswal criticized the Congress-RJD coalition, labeling it a "mismatched alliance" motivated by mutual attempts to overshadow each other's influence in the state. Jaiswal's remarks followed a key assembly of Congress and RJD leaders, signaling discord in opposition unity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

