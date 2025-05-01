Left Menu

Caste Census Gains Momentum: A Push for Social Justice

Samajwadi Party's Abu Azmi credits Akhilesh Yadav and Rahul Gandhi for advocating a caste census. He urges the central government to conduct it honestly. Akhilesh Yadav celebrates the decision as a step towards social justice. Union Minister Vaishnaw addresses concerns about state-conducted censuses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-05-2025 17:09 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 17:09 IST
SP MLA Abu Azmi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Samajwadi Party leader Abu Azmi on Thursday lauded Akhilesh Yadav and Rahul Gandhi for their steadfast advocacy of a caste census, urging the central government to carry it out with integrity. Azmi emphasized the necessity of honest implementation, attributing the decision to the persistent efforts of both leaders.

Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav expressed satisfaction over the government's move towards establishing social justice, calling it a significant victory for the Pratyaksh Dharam Alliance (PDA). Yadav claimed that unified pressure compelled the BJP government to proceed with the census, marking a pivotal step for social equity.

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw acknowledged concerns about transparency in state-conducted caste surveys, stating these varied in their political motivations. He affirmed that to safeguard against political influence, the central government has decided to integrate caste enumeration into the primary census framework.

(With inputs from agencies.)

