Political Ploy or Pressure Play? Siddaramaiah Challenges Centre's Caste Census Decision

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah criticizes the central government for rushing a caste census, alleging it was politically motivated due to upcoming Bihar assembly elections and pressure from Congress, especially Rahul Gandhi. He calls for reevaluating the reservation ceiling and emphasizes implementing Karnataka's socio-educational survey findings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 01-05-2025 17:24 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 17:10 IST
Siddaramaiah Image Credit: ANI
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has accused the Centre of rushing the caste census decision due to forthcoming Bihar assembly elections and heightened pressure from the Congress party.

In a press conference, Siddaramaiah highlighted that there should be an analysis of the socio-economic and educational status of SC/ST, OBC, and minorities for providing reservations.

He asserted that the 50% reservation ceiling lacks scientific backing and urged the Centre to relax this limit, emphasizing that Rahul Gandhi's continued pressure was pivotal in the Congress's manifesto pledge to eliminate this ceiling.

(With inputs from agencies.)

AGI progress is an illusion without clear definitions and benchmarks

Infodemic under the microscope: How pandemic misinformation spread faster than facts

Next phase of AI in education: From static models to dynamic agents

AI in law enforcement faces accountability crisis

