Political Ploy or Pressure Play? Siddaramaiah Challenges Centre's Caste Census Decision
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah criticizes the central government for rushing a caste census, alleging it was politically motivated due to upcoming Bihar assembly elections and pressure from Congress, especially Rahul Gandhi. He calls for reevaluating the reservation ceiling and emphasizes implementing Karnataka's socio-educational survey findings.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 01-05-2025 17:24 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 17:10 IST
Country:
- India
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has accused the Centre of rushing the caste census decision due to forthcoming Bihar assembly elections and heightened pressure from the Congress party.
In a press conference, Siddaramaiah highlighted that there should be an analysis of the socio-economic and educational status of SC/ST, OBC, and minorities for providing reservations.
He asserted that the 50% reservation ceiling lacks scientific backing and urged the Centre to relax this limit, emphasizing that Rahul Gandhi's continued pressure was pivotal in the Congress's manifesto pledge to eliminate this ceiling.
