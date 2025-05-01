Left Menu

Victory for Social Justice: Caste Census Included in National Survey

The Centre's decision to include caste in the upcoming census is a triumph for Lalu Yadav, according to RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav. He credited their persistent campaign and socialist ideas for compelling the BJP's move. Lalu Yadav emphasized it as a milestone in their long-standing fight for social justice.

Updated: 01-05-2025 17:53 IST
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

In a significant political development, the Centre's decision to include caste enumeration in the forthcoming census has been hailed as a major victory by RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav. Speaking to the media, Tejashwi credited the persistent efforts of RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and their shared ideology for compelling the BJP to take this step.

Lalu Yadav has long championed the cause of a caste-based census, raising the issue in Parliament and beyond. Tejashwi emphasized that when their Mahagathbandhan government was in power, they prioritized a thorough investigation to conduct the census. He lamented the four-year delay but stressed the inclusion as a victory achieved through struggle.

A poster celebrating the leadership of Lalu Prasad Yadav and Tejashwi was displayed at the RJD headquarters in Patna. The leadership's persistence in demanding a caste-based census was credited as the driving force behind the Centre's decision. Lalu Yadav remarked on the gradual adoption of socialist ideas by mainstream politics, asserting that their agenda will continue to influence national discourse.

The Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, formalized the inclusion of caste in the national census. Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw declared the decision a commitment to the nation's holistic interests, citing benefits to economic and social unity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

