Tumultuous Times: US Politics, Economy, and Social Movements Under Scrutiny

President Donald Trump's first 100 days have brought aggressive changes to diversity policies, unraveling decades of efforts. His administration's controversial moves include revoking critical executive orders and cutting environmental protections, stoking significant debate.

Amidst economic turmoil, former Vice President Kamala Harris has staged a political comeback. Her latest speech urges Americans to resist Trump's policies, labeling his presidency as a major economic crisis.

The economic landscape is equally fraught, with Trump's tariffs contributing to a rare GDP contraction. Meanwhile, students protest against political bias in universities, highlighting growing tensions and complexity in US governance and policy.

