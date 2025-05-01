Left Menu

Tumultuous Times: US Politics, Economy, and Social Movements Under Scrutiny

President Trump's policies, such as targeting diversity initiatives and imposing tariffs, have stirred national debate. Meanwhile, Kamala Harris re-enters the political scene with a call for opposition unity. Amid legal actions and economic contractions, the US faces complex challenges across political, economic, and social spheres.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-05-2025 18:26 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 18:26 IST
Tumultuous Times: US Politics, Economy, and Social Movements Under Scrutiny

President Donald Trump's first 100 days have brought aggressive changes to diversity policies, unraveling decades of efforts. His administration's controversial moves include revoking critical executive orders and cutting environmental protections, stoking significant debate.

Amidst economic turmoil, former Vice President Kamala Harris has staged a political comeback. Her latest speech urges Americans to resist Trump's policies, labeling his presidency as a major economic crisis.

The economic landscape is equally fraught, with Trump's tariffs contributing to a rare GDP contraction. Meanwhile, students protest against political bias in universities, highlighting growing tensions and complexity in US governance and policy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

 Global
2
Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

 United States
4
Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AGI progress is an illusion without clear definitions and benchmarks

Infodemic under the microscope: How pandemic misinformation spread faster than facts

Next phase of AI in education: From static models to dynamic agents

AI in law enforcement faces accountability crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025