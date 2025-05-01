Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Critiques Government on Unemployment Crisis
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra criticized the government for its dismissive approach towards unemployment in India. She highlighted the massive number of applications for limited Group D and Class IV posts, emphasizing the high education level of the applicants. Gandhi accused the BJP of mocking unemployed youth as 'aspirational' while lacking a vision for their future.
- Country:
- India
In a trenchant critique, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday slammed the government's handling of unemployment, accusing the BJP of belittling jobless youth by labeling them 'aspirational' and failing to lay out a future roadmap.
Highlighting a media report on social media platform X, Gandhi drew attention to over one crore applications for just 32,000 Group D positions in the Railways, underscoring the desperation among educated job seekers.
Gandhi's remarks come amid soaring competition for jobs and mounting frustration among qualified youth, claiming that the BJP's dismissive response shows a lack of serious commitment towards resolving the unemployment crisis that India faces today.
(With inputs from agencies.)