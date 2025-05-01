Odisha Political Parties Clash Over Caste Census Decision

In the Indian state of Odisha, a political tussle has erupted over the Centre's decision to include caste enumeration in the upcoming national census. The ruling BJP, in a steadfast stance, refuted allegations that it acted under duress from opposition parties, namely the BJD and Congress.

Both parties claimed the decision was a product of their persistent demands, with Congress holding a 'Vijay Utsav' celebration. Meanwhile, BJP maintained a firm stand that the decision was taken independently. Congress leader Bhakta Charan Das accused the BJP of succumbing to pressure, attributing the move to Congress and BJD's advocacy.

The BJD also insisted on their influence, with leaders pointing to past demands made by former Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. Both opposition parties argue that a caste-based census is crucial for fair reservation policies. BJP leader Aparajita Sarangi countered these narratives, ensuring the decision's timing and motives were beyond political influence.

