Odisha Political Parties Clash Over Caste Census Decision

In Odisha, political parties are divided over the inclusion of caste enumeration in the national census. Both the BJD and Congress claim credit, asserting they pressured the Centre to adopt the decision. The BJP rejects these claims, emphasizing its commitment to social welfare. The controversy underscores political maneuvering around caste-based policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 01-05-2025 20:36 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 20:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In the Indian state of Odisha, a political tussle has erupted over the Centre's decision to include caste enumeration in the upcoming national census. The ruling BJP, in a steadfast stance, refuted allegations that it acted under duress from opposition parties, namely the BJD and Congress.

Both parties claimed the decision was a product of their persistent demands, with Congress holding a 'Vijay Utsav' celebration. Meanwhile, BJP maintained a firm stand that the decision was taken independently. Congress leader Bhakta Charan Das accused the BJP of succumbing to pressure, attributing the move to Congress and BJD's advocacy.

The BJD also insisted on their influence, with leaders pointing to past demands made by former Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. Both opposition parties argue that a caste-based census is crucial for fair reservation policies. BJP leader Aparajita Sarangi countered these narratives, ensuring the decision's timing and motives were beyond political influence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

