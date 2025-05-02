Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama
President Donald Trump's address at the University of Alabama drew mixed reactions. Graduating students welcomed his presence at the special event, while hundreds protested, citing disagreements with his policies. The address came days after reshuffling his national security team, marking his first visit to Alabama in his second term.
President Donald Trump addressed graduating University of Alabama students as part of a special event before official ceremonies, sparking a mix of gratitude and protest. Trump's visit attracted hundreds of off-campus demonstrators opposing his administration's policies.
The address in Tuscaloosa marks Trump's first speech to college graduates in his second term. While students such as Emily Appel and Sophie Best expressed excitement, others joined counter-protests organized by College Democrats, featuring speakers like Beto O'Rourke and Doug Jones.
Critics, including the Alabama NAACP, raised concerns over Trump's educational policies, citing their detrimental effects on students, particularly those of color. Meanwhile, Trump continues engagements with planned events in Florida and a forthcoming commencement speech at West Point.
