Trump Sparks Controversy at University of Alabama's Graduation

President Donald Trump made a notable appearance at the University of Alabama's graduation event, offering a speech filled with political overtones, impressions of transgender weightlifters, and critiques of his predecessor, Joe Biden. His address included life advice for graduates, alongside a campaign-style rhetoric.

The Republican leader's speech was well-received by the supportive crowd in Alabama but also drew substantial protest and sparked a counter-rally hosting figures like Beto O'Rourke and Doug Jones. Critics highlighted Trump's divisive nature and questioned the appropriateness of his involvement in the academic ceremony.

Despite the controversy surrounding Trump's address, university leaders aimed to focus the event on the graduates themselves. Ahead of his appearance, University President Stuart Bell emphasized the significance of civic leadership and public service, while Trump later praised graduates for their potential to achieve success.

