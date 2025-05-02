Left Menu

U.S.-China Trade Talks: A Step Toward Resolution?

China is considering an offer from the U.S. to discuss President Trump's tariffs, signaling possible relief in the trade conflict affecting global markets. While the U.S. hopes to negotiate, China urges sincerity and warns against coercion. Both nations seek de-escalation and eventual progress on a broader trade agreement.

Updated: 02-05-2025 08:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

China is reviewing an American proposal to discuss crippling tariffs set by U.S. President Donald Trump, with a potential reduction in global trade tensions on the horizon. The Commerce Ministry of China confirmed on Friday that Washington has sought dialogue over the 145% tariffs imposed by Trump.

Though Beijing remains open to discussions, it stresses that the United States must correct "erroneous practices" and demonstrate genuine intent. The Chinese government has warned that using talks as leverage for "coercion and extortion" is unacceptable. Both countries appear cautious yet hopeful for a thaw in their trade hostilities.

Despite Trump's aggressive trade measures, which come at a challenging time for China's economy, both sides are signaling readiness for diplomatic negotiation. U.S. officials express optimism for development, while China seeks to maintain economic stability and growth. The path to an agreement may require delicate diplomacy and mutual concessions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

