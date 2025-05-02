Marco Rubio: Dual Roles, New Challenges

Marco Rubio is now wearing two hats in the Trump administration, serving as both Secretary of State and acting National Security Adviser. This move underscores President Trump's overhaul of US foreign policy, which is shaking up established practices and agency structures.

Rubio, known for his previous critiques of Trump, has shown a remarkable alignment with the President's 'America First' approach. Since his unanimous confirmation by the Senate, he has led significant changes, including downsizing operations at the State Department.

The sudden change in Rubio's responsibilities has caught many by surprise, yet the seasoned politician continues to navigate these challenges with resilience, holding firm on delivering on Trump's agenda despite the added pressures of dual roles.

