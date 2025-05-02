Netanyahu's Delicate Dance: Balancing Israel's Security and US Relations

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu faces a challenging diplomatic landscape as the United States and Iran engage in renewed nuclear negotiations. Whereas he previously vocally opposed such deals, his approach has shifted amid political realities and changes in US leadership.

Netanyahu has consistently viewed a nuclear-armed Iran as a critical threat to Israel's security. However, with Donald Trump in the White House, known for both his support for Israel and resistance to criticism, Netanyahu has adopted a more constrained approach, keen to preserve positive relations.

The Israeli leader's room to maneuver is further restricted as the US explores diplomatic solutions with Iran. Netanyahu's historical alignment with Republican lawmakers has complicated bipartisan support, leaving him to explore other strategies to ensure Israel's priorities remain central without jeopardizing ties with its key ally.

