South Korea's Political Drama: Third Acting President in Five Months

South Korea is experiencing significant political turbulence, with Lee Ju-ho stepping in as the third acting president in just five months, following swift resignations from key government figures. The abrupt exits of the prime minister and finance minister further add to the nation's uncertainty ahead of the snap presidential election scheduled for June 3.

Amidst efforts to stabilize the government, Lee has committed to close cooperation with both the cabinet and opposition-led parliament. This comes as the country deals with lingering effects from a controversial martial law attempt by ousted President Yoon Suk Yeol and heightened economic pressures from U.S. tariffs.

As political dynamics shift, former officeholders announce their candidacies in the upcoming election, while financial markets brace for instability. Meanwhile, Lee aims to safeguard against potential threats from North Korea, maintaining constant vigilance to avoid any aggressive disruptions.

